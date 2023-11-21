(DIVIDE, Colo.) — The Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center (CWWC) in Divide is welcoming Fender, an American Red wolf meticulously selected through the Saving Animals From Extinction program.

CWWC said Fender is a one and a half year old male that was transferred from Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington. He arrived on Nov. 17, and CWWC said his arrival marks a momentous occasion for the center.

“He has been strategically paired with Shawnee, an 11-year-old female wolf who lost her mate in early 2023. Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center is optimistic that this union will provide Shawnee with much-needed companionship and contribute to the preservation of this critically endangered species,” said CWWC.

Courtesy: Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center

According to CWWC, American Red wolves, being the sole species of wolf genuinely endemic to the United States, face a precarious existence, with estimates indicating that fewer than 20 individuals remain in the wild.

In the entire state of Colorado, Shawnee and Fender stand as the exclusive representatives of their kind, proudly serving as ambassadors for the education of American Red Wolves. CWWC invites the public to come visit Fender, and to follow the center on social media to see how he is settling in to his new home in Divide.