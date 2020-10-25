New all-purpose sports athletic center takes over former Lynmar Racquet & Health Club

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Farm Sports “Athletic Performance Center” held its grand opening on Saturday welcoming the community to come and check out the new complex.

The building holds several different options when it comes to sports for both kids and adults to be involved in.

The Farm Sports-Lynmar currently offers:
  • Baseball
  • Volleyball
  • CrossFit
  • Floorball
  • Chiropractic services
  • Physical Therapy
  • Intravenous Vitamins Therapy
  • MMA/Boxing/Jiu-jitsu
  • Softball
  • Lacrosse
  • Café/Bar/Grill/Grab and Go Meals

