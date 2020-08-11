Nevada and Platte intersection temporarily closed for paving this week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – A spokesperson with the City of Colorado Springs says the intersection of Nevada and Platte avenues will be temporarily closed this week for 2C-funded milling and paving operations.

It will be closed from 4:30 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Aug. 11 for milling and during the same hours on Thursday, Aug. 13 for paving.

Commuters are asked to plan ahead and avoid the intersection during those times. A detour will be in place.

In 2020, 225 lane miles will be repaved through the 2C program and nearly half the list is complete, including Garden of the Gods Road, Austin Bluffs Parkway, Palmer Park Boulevard, and Platte and Nevada avenues, among others.

For more information about the voter-approved 2C paving program, visit ColoradoSprings.gov/2C.