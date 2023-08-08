(WOODLAND PARK) — A Woodland Park mother is taking her fight for religious freedom to the federal level by filing a lawsuit against the school district. This comes after they prohibited her from visiting her children’s elementary school after engaging in oracle card reading ceremonies with them during lunch.

Neo-Paganism, a modern religious movement encompassing diverse beliefs and practices, has found itself at the center of a contentious debate in the local community. Jessie Pool, a devoted mother and practitioner of this alternative faith, alleges discrimination after an incident involving her neo-pagan rituals during a visit to Columbine Elementary School.

Distinguished by its departure from the world’s major established religions, Neo-Paganism embraces a variety of spiritual and ritualistic practices. For Jessie Pool and her children, this involves engaging in rituals, crafting potions, and consulting oracle cards to seek guidance and insight.

During a visit to Columbine Elementary School to have lunch with her children, Pool decided to conduct an oracle card reading. The practice raised eyebrows among school officials. As she delved into her oracle cards, she was abruptly interrupted by the school’s principal, who deemed the activity inappropriate within the school setting.

Pool then received a letter from the school district’s superintendent, informing her that her visitation rights were being revoked. The letter explicitly attributes the oracle card reading incident as a reason for why.

In response to the superintendent’s decision, Pool has enlisted legal representation to address what she perceives as an infringement on her religious freedom. Her lawyer contends that the superintendent’s action amounts to religious discrimination against Pool’s neo-pagan faith.

