Neighbors shovel family’s driveway after storm strands them in Denver

COLORADO SPRINGS — Families in northern Colorado Springs woke up to snow-covered and very icy roads Monday after the weekend snowstorm hit southern Colorado. For one family stuck in Denver overnight, while it may have been a stressful journey back, they will be pleasantly surprised when they get back home to Colorado Springs.

FOX21 spoke with the family’s father and grandfather, who showed up at the home to take care of their dog. He was able to clear a small path to get up to the home, but the driveway was still covered with several inches of snow.

“I had to come back and forth between my house and my daughter’s house to babysit the dog, and last night it went from bad to worse… several times I had to go out and clear a path to walk around,” said Tom Braswell, whose family was stuck in Denver.

Minutes later, after the man left, FOX21 noticed a mother and daughter were shoveling the family’s driveway. It turns out, by chance, the daughter was in remote learning Monday and given a virtual gym class assignment.

“My coach assigned that we go shovel someone’s driveway for 30 minutes or more, and I saw their driveway wasn’t shoveled,” said Adelynn, who helped to shovel her neighbor’s driveway.

When FOX21 asked if they knew the family whose driveway they were shoveling was stuck in Denver overnight, they both said no. Now, when the family gets home Monday, they will have a freshly shoveled driveway and something to smile about!