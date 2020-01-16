Neighbors outraged at proposed closure of road in west Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Neighbors were upset when a sign went up in their neighborhood that said a main road through the neighborhood was closing.

The city said they proposed the closure of Mayhurst Avenue after some neighbors complained of its safety.

However, FOX21’s Carly Moore spoke to neighbors in the area, who say a majority of those who live there want the road to stay open.

I sat down with neighbors about the proposed closure of Mayhurst Avenue on the west side of the Springs. What they have to say ahead of the public meeting. Tonight on @FOX21News. pic.twitter.com/K32zSUIgIJ — CMoore News® (Carly Moore) (@CMoore_News) January 16, 2020

There is a community meeting for those impacted by the closure to voice their opinion on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 6 p.m. at Cheyenne Mountain High School.