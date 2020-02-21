Neighbors cash in on Trump rally overflow

COLORADO SPRINGS — Thousands of people drove over to the Broadmoor World Arena ahead of President Trump’s campaign stop in Colorado Springs, and it wasn’t long before the parking lot reached max capacity.

The parking lot at the Broadmoor World Arena was filled to capacity hours ahead of President Trump’s campaign rally was set to begin on February 20, 2020/Lauren Scharf, FOX21 News

Determined to see the President speak tonight, folks who were turned away at the World Arena parking lot, drove into nearby neighborhoods, creating a traffic nightmare in the area.

Still, neighbors in the area were ready to cash in on the opportunity.

Rally-goers were willing to pay steep fees and walk several blocks, in order to attend the rally.

