Neighborhoods making COVID trick-or-treating socially distant

COLORADO SPRINGS – A family in northeastern Colorado Springs made their home socially distant for Halloween by creating a candy canon.

“We know with COVID-19 and the pandemic they shouldn’t be reaching into bowls.. so we figured wed send the candy to the kids,” Ryan Likness, who created the Candy Canon.

It’s called the Socially Distant Canon Deliver System. The Likness family said this will become a Halloween tradition.

“It shoots candy on the tube thing and we, all the kids run around the cul-de-sac to grab it and put it in our buckets,” Kellan Turner, a trick-or-treater said.

Likness said his inspiration behind the canon was to still be able to hand out candy but make it safe for everyone.