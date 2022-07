PUEBLO, Colo. — A tasty lineup of food trucks will be lined up for Neighborhood Safety Night on August 13.

Creole Roots, Nana’s BBQ, Steel City Café, Sam’s Street Taco’s are just a few among many more that will be at the event.

Come join the fun in downtown Pueblo Riverwalk from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Not only will the event have great food, but there will also be music and giveaways too! Make sure to mark your calendar for this great family event!