Need to entertain the kids on a snow day? Try these snowy science experiments!

COLORADO SPRINGS — We have all heard about warm weather science experiments like frying an egg on a hot sidewalk, but what cool things can we do when it is, literally, freezing outside?

FOX21 rounded up some of the best cold weather science experiments you can try during our first major winter weather event of the season!

1. Frozen bubbles

For the best results, wait for the wind to die down and do this experiment while our temps are in the single digits or below zero. Use bubble solution or make your own with one part water, four parts dish soap and a few drops of corn syrup. Head outside and watch those bubbles freeze in midair.

2. Homemade Slurpee

Take a two-liter bottle of soda and leave it in the snow for about four hours. When time is up, grab the bottle and twist off the cap. Opening the bottle causes a chain reaction that results in the formation of ice crystals, just like a Slurpee!

3. Freeze Fry an Egg

We don’t suggest you eat the result of this science experiment, but it’s still a fun one! Leave a frying pan outside for fifteen minutes then crack an egg in it…kind of gross. Or, crack an egg, let it sit, and enjoy your very own frozen egg.

4. Snow Treats

This experiment is edible! Just make sure you aren’t using yellow snow. Boil maple syrup in a saucepan over the stove and stirring frequently for about four minutes. Once four minutes are up, take the syrup outside and pour it on the snow. When the syrup is cooled, peel it off and eat it!

5. Ice Thrower

Fill a Super Soaker with boiling water, then shoot into the cold. The water will vaporize and turn into ice crystals. According to Bustle, this experiment only works when it’s below zero, so try it fast!

6. Ice Volcano

This experiment will require you to bundle up and head outside. You will need an empty plastic soda bottle, a fourth cup of baking soda, one cup of vinegar, a paper funnel or cup, food coloring and snow.

Pour the vinegar into the plastic bottle and add drops of food coloring. Then, create a cone of snow around the bottle to build your volcano, quickly pour the baking soda into the vinegar through the funnel and stand back!

7. Can Crush

You’ll need aluminum soda cans, a frying pan, an electric or gas stove, water, tongs, two bowls, and ice.

Grab a can and fill it with a small amount of water – just enough to cover the bottom of the can. Put the can in your frying pan, and heat over high heat until the water boils. While the water is heating, grab a bowl and fill it with ice water. Make sure to use plenty of ice. When steam starts rising from the cans, use your tongs to grab your can and place it upside down into the ice water. Then, watch it collapse!

8. Zombie Ballon

Inflate a balloon, take it outside, and watch it deflate. Then, head back indoors and watch it come back to life!

9. Blubber Glove

This science experiment requires a bowl, water, ice cubes, tape, shortening, such as Crisco, two plastic bags and rubber gloves.

Fill your bowl with water and ice cubes. Next, fill one plastic bag with shortening and leave the other one empty. Simulate animal blubber by putting on the gloves and place one hand in each bag. Tape the bags around your wrists, and then put them in the ice bucket for as long as you can!

10. Levitating Ice Cubes

Put some ice cubes in a cup of water. Lay one end of a piece of string across a floating ice cube and sprinkle some salt over the string and ice cube. Wait three minutes, and then pick up the loose end of the string! Ta-da!

Did you try any of these snow day experiments? If so, send us pictures of your success (or failure) to news@fox21news.com!