Nearly 80% of Colorado high schools opt in for fall football season

DENVER (KDVR) – More than 200 high schools across Colorado have opted in to having a fall football season after Gov. Polis and the Colorado High School Activities Association decided to allow it.

Initially, CHSAA had moved football, cheerleading and several other sports to season “c” which was set to begin in the early spring, however earlier this month schools were given the option to hold football season during an altered fall season “a”.

CHSAA says 218 schools, about 79%, have chosen to move forward with football this season.

The teams that are playing this fall can begin practices. The first games will take place on Oct. 8.

Because not all schools have opted in to the fall season, there has been some schedule realignment.

See which schools are now playing in which divisions and look at the schedule here.