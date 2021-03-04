Nearly 1 year since 1st case, CDPHE recaps COVID-19 & vaccine rollout

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment held a press briefing at 10:35 a.m. on Thursday.

This comes on the eve of the one year anniversary of Colorado’s first case of COVID-19. In that time, Colorado has seen more than 430,000 cases and nearly 6,000 lives lost.

Colorado hit a major milestone in protecting the most vulnerable population ahead of this anniversary. As of February 28, 70.7% of Coloradans aged 70 and up have been vaccinated, hitting Colorado’s goal of vaccinating 70% of that population by the end of February.

Governor Jared Polis plans to honor those lives lost on Friday during a special ceremony. The Governor’s Office is asking Coloradans to illuminate their outdoor lights in magenta at 6 p.m. Friday as part of a Day of Remembrance.

