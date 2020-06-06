Nature’s Educators to host virtual educational events

COLORADO SPRINGS— Nature’s Educators is a non-profit that has the ability to bring animal ambassadors right into your classroom, library, park, or event.

The organization was founded by Devin Jaffe after completing four years of interning in wildlife rehabilitation and education and obtaining a Wildlife Biology degree from Hastings College in Nebraska.

Nature’s Educators has a variety of virtual events for the entire family to enjoy and they will team up with Wild Birds Unlimited Aurora on Saturday, June 13th for a talon talk Facebook Live.

For more information visit them on www.natureseducators.org.