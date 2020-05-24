National Guard to honor fallen with flyovers on Memorial Day

The High-Altitude Army National Guard Aviation Training Site in Gypsum, Colo., Jan. 18, 2017. (Photo by Frank Crebas, Bluelife Aviation)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.,– The Colorado National Guard will conduct a Memorial Day helicopter flyover of the state, May 25, 2020, to salute Coloradans who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of freedom and healthcare workers and first responders, especially those supporting our veterans during The COVID-19 pandemic.

Participating units include the 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 135th Regiment, Colorado Army National Guard, Buckley Air Force Base, Aurora, Colorado, and the High-Altitude Army National Guard Aviation Training Site, Gypsum, Colorado.

The 2-135th GSAB is planning to launch one CH-47 Chinook, two UH-60 Black Hawks, and one LUH-72 Lakota from BAFB. HAATS is planning to launch two UH-60s.

There will be three routes with two covering the Front Range and the other covering the High Country and Western Slope.

Approximate locations and times where the aircraft will be visible are:

Route 1

08:30 am – Buckley AFB

08:45 am – Centennial Airport, Centennial

10:00 am – J.S Parker Cemetery, Parker

10:10 am – Highlands Ranch

10:15am – Ft Logan National Cemetery, Englewood

10:20am – Arvada

10:15am – Thornton

10:35am – Denver

10:45am – Centennial Airport

Route 2

10:55am – Centennial Airport

11:30am – Colorado Springs

12:00pm – Buckley AFB

Route 3

09:00am – HAATS

09:25am – Rifle

09:50am – Grand Junction

10:15am – Montrose/ Fuel

11:30am – Depart Montrose

12:00pm – Silverton

12:25pm – Gunnision

01:00pm – HAATS

Times may vary by approximately 15 minutes.

Flyovers are conducted at no additional cost to the taxpayer and serve as training for our pilots.

Coloradans should maintain social distancing while observing the flyover.