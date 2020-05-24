National Guard to honor fallen with flyovers on Memorial Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.,– The Colorado National Guard will conduct a Memorial Day helicopter flyover of the state, May 25, 2020, to salute Coloradans who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of freedom and healthcare workers and first responders, especially those supporting our veterans during The COVID-19 pandemic.
Participating units include the 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 135th Regiment, Colorado Army National Guard, Buckley Air Force Base, Aurora, Colorado, and the High-Altitude Army National Guard Aviation Training Site, Gypsum, Colorado.
The 2-135th GSAB is planning to launch one CH-47 Chinook, two UH-60 Black Hawks, and one LUH-72 Lakota from BAFB. HAATS is planning to launch two UH-60s.
There will be three routes with two covering the Front Range and the other covering the High Country and Western Slope.
Approximate locations and times where the aircraft will be visible are:
Route 1
08:30 am – Buckley AFB
08:45 am – Centennial Airport, Centennial
10:00 am – J.S Parker Cemetery, Parker
10:10 am – Highlands Ranch
10:15am – Ft Logan National Cemetery, Englewood
10:20am – Arvada
10:15am – Thornton
10:35am – Denver
10:45am – Centennial Airport
Route 2
10:55am – Centennial Airport
11:30am – Colorado Springs
12:00pm – Buckley AFB
Route 3
09:00am – HAATS
09:25am – Rifle
09:50am – Grand Junction
10:15am – Montrose/ Fuel
11:30am – Depart Montrose
12:00pm – Silverton
12:25pm – Gunnision
01:00pm – HAATS
Times may vary by approximately 15 minutes.
Flyovers are conducted at no additional cost to the taxpayer and serve as training for our pilots.
Coloradans should maintain social distancing while observing the flyover.