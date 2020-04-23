National Drug Take Back Event postponed due to COVID-19

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The spring National Drug Take Back Event scheduled for Saturday, April 25 has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event, held in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Administration in cooperation with local law enforcement agencies, allows people to dispose of unwanted, unused prescription drugs will be rescheduled at a later date.

Once the health crisis has receded and national emergency guidelines have been lifted, the DEA will work to reschedule the event.

Pueblo County offers free year-round medication disposal at several sites. To find the sites and hours go to https://county.pueblo.org/public-health/recycling