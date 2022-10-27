(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — On this blustery National American Beer Day, enjoying a nice beer inside a warm local brewery is the perfect way to celebrate.

Southern Colorado boasts a multitude of local breweries, so check one out in your area.

Pueblo area:

Walter Brewing Company – Located at 126 Oneida Street in Pueblo, Walter Brewing Company has been around since the late 1800s according to the brewery’s website. Check out their taproom with up to 30 taps filled at a time.

Colorado Springs area:

Seven’s Gate Taproom – Located at 77 South 7th Street on Colorado Spring’s west side, Seven’s Gate Taproom is a Cerberus Taproom that features 20 craft beer taps, is bike-themed, and most importantly is dog-friendly according to their website.

Pikes Peak Brewing Co. Monument Brewing – Located at 1756 Lake Woodmoor Drive in Monument, Pikes Peak Brewing’s website boasts a taproom, dog-friendly beer garden, and charcuterie including menu.

Woodland Park and Divide:

Bierwerks – Located at 121 East Midland Avenue in Woodland Park, Bierwerks boast of being a local hangout since 2010 and features year-round cheese platters according to its website.

Fountain: