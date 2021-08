DENVER (KDVR) -- It has been another slash and cut day as the Denver Broncos take necessary steps towards getting to the opening day roster of 53 players.

The men in Orange & Blue now sit at 80 as the club bids farewell to former CSU linebacker Josh Watson. Also parting ways with the team is running back Adrian Killins, wide receiver Branden Mack, linebacker Pita Taumoepenu and guard Nolan Laufenberg.