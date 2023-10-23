(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — More than three years after the death of an 11-year-old El Paso County fifth grader, the trial of his father accused of murdering him, commenced on Monday, Oct. 23.

Ryan Sabin faces seven charges, including First-Degree Murder, in connection with his son Zachary’s, death in March of 2020. On Monday, jury selection for the trial began.

Zachary was a fifth grader at Explorer Elementary School and died in his Black Forest home, where he was allegedly forced to consume an excessive amount of water, eventually leading to his death.

The official autopsy report by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office confirmed that the child’s cause of death was forced water intoxication. As per court documents and previous FOX21 coverage, it was revealed that the parents had mandated that the 11-year-old drink 64 ounces of water daily due to his bed-wetting issue.

On March 10, 2020, the child was reprimanded for not consuming enough water and was instructed to increase his intake. The documents outline that the boy was forced to continue drinking water while the rest of the family proceeded to have dinner.

The situation came to light when Sabin called 911, discovering his son in bed with foam around his mouth and blood staining the sheets.

This case has seen its fair share of legal twists and turns, particularly regarding Zachary’s stepmother, Tara Sabin, who was initially charged with First Degree Murder but had the charge dismissed in June 2020. Instead, she faced child abuse charges resulting from the boy’s death.

The trial resumed Monday after a prolonged delay, and the presiding judge firmly ruled that any contact with witnesses would be considered contempt of court. Among the key witnesses are the child’s stepmother, Tara Sabin, his biological mother, Angela Tuetken, and former El Paso County Detective Katherine Huston, who previously investigated the case.

Prosecutor Jennifer Viehman confirmed that the boy’s biological mother would be in attendance for the trial, and his stepmother, Tara Sabin, who was charged three years ago, is expected to testify next Monday, Oct. 30.

According to the court, opening statements are projected to begin on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

If Ryan Sabin is found guilty of the First-Degree Murder charge, he will face a life sentence behind bars. The judge said this trial is expected to last around two weeks.

FOX21 will continue to provide the latest updates on this trial as it unfolds.