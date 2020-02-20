‘Murder is inconvenient, rude, vengeful and useless’: mother of woman left for dead in Pueblo alley

PUEBLO, Colo. — Arrest papers show that the woman who was found dead in a Pueblo alley Monday got in a fight with her husband the night before.

The Pueblo County Coroner said the woman was 22-year-old Greythonia Jackson, her friends call her Grace.

The arrest papers detail 22-year-old Rasah Jackson explained that he hit her multiple times backhanded in the nose and punched in the mouth.

The documents show he also hit her while he had her arms pinned under his knees.

Mr. Jackson said he went to bed, and realized she was dead the next morning.

Police documents explain a neighbors security camera caught Mr. Jackson wheeling out a stroller with Grace’s body in it in broad daylight around 1 p.m. Then two hours later, worried that no one had found her yet. Mr. Jackson moved her to be more visible and said he hoped someone would call 911 when no one did he did it himself.

“This is shameful, sad, murder is inconvenient, rude, cold, vengeful and useless. It’s inhumane, it’s wrong,” said Viniko (Vicki) Richmond, Grace’s mom.

Richmond is a former member of the U.S. Air Force. She told FOX21 what she wants people to remember.

“[She was] creative, loving, giving, stable, peaceful, bubbly, happy, glowing. That’s my baby,” Richmond said. “He killed my daughter.”

Richmond said she disapproved of the relationship and tried to get more involved and stay in touch even though she was living in Wisconsin.

“People who are domestically abusive and violent, they were not raised the right way,” said Richmond. “He purposefully isolated her.”

So much so Richmond didn’t know her daughter was being evicted from their house. She added Mr. Jackson not only took Grace’s life but also her own.

“She’s my heart she saved my life, my daughter came into my life when I was in a downward spiral. He took my heart joy,” said Richmond. “She was a fighter at the end of it, God bless her.”

The couple had two children, ages one and four living with them. When FOX21 spoke to the property owner Wednesday, she said they were evicted in January and when police showed up officers said the house was disgusting and in squalor.

Now, Grace’s mom is trying to get custody of her grandkids. Tap here to help Richmond bring her daughter’s body home.

Tuesday police were urging domestic violence victims to get help.