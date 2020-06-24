Murder charge dropped against stepmother of 11-year-old boy who died of water intoxication

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Prosecutors on Tuesday dropped plans to file a first-degree murder charge against the stepmother of a boy who died after he was forced to drink large amounts of water.

Tara Sabin, 42, was instead charged with child abuse resulting in the death of Zachary Sabin, 11. She also faces an additional five misdemeanor child abuse charges.

Zachary’s father, SFC Ryan Sabin, 41, faces first-degree murder and child abuse.

Prosecutors say Zachary died in Black Forest on March 11 after being forced to drink 64 ounces of water before bedtime because his urine was dark. The county coroner’s office determined the boy died of forced water intoxication.

Zachary Sabin’s biological mother, Angela Tuetken, and her husband Matthew shared a statement over the death of her 11-year-old son in Colorado Springs Friday.

Both Tara and Ryan Sabin is expected to be back in court Tuesday, June 30.