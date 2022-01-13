Two students hit by car near Sproul Junior High School, minor injuries reported

First responders talk to witnesses following car accident near Sproul Junior High School

COLORADO SPRINGS — Emergency personnel responded to Sproul Junior High School after a group of students was hit by a car.

Widefield D3 confirmed minor injuries were reported. Colorado State Patrol (CSP) confirmed two children juveniles were taken to Memorial Hospital. The driver was also transported to the hospital for medical issues.

According to a FOX21 viewer, the group was hit around 7:20 a.m. Thursday.

FOX21 reached out to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) who said Colorado State Patrol will be the lead agency. FOX21 has also reached out to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.