Multiple pets turned in to the Humane Society after the 4th of July weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS — Did your pet go missing over the holiday weekend?

The Humane Society of The Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) says every year they see an increase in the number of strays coming into their shelter and an increase in the number of lost pets reported after every major holiday, including the Fourth of July.

While Lost and Found is open year-round, the shelter legally can only hold stray dogs for five days as well as cats for three, before putting them on the adoption list.

“If we haven’t had any contact, no leads, no tags, no microchip, we’ll go ahead and put them up for adoption after that 3 day or 5 day wait period at our facility,” said Gretchen Pressley, Community Relations Manager at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.

This year HSPPR says they had 47 stray pets come in from July 4 through July 6. Twenty-eight of them have been reunited with their families. HSPPR did point out the number was pretty consistent with the number of strays they saw come in last weekend as well.

“That being said, Lost and Found, you know we do that year-round so it’s always important to know what to do just in case your pet does get lost whether it was this Fourth of July or anytime during the year,” Pressley said.

If you find your pet is missing what should you do:

Head to HSPPR.org/lost Complete an online lost report immediately Head to the shelter to look through kennels each day your pet is missing Review HSPPR’s online listing of stray animals daily If your pet is microchipped, make sure your contact information is up-to-date with the microchip registry.

“We just want to make sure we are getting pets back to their families whenever possible,” Pressley said. “Which is why we always recommend that as soon as you know, they are missing, fill out that lost report, so we can begin looking for them as soon as possible.”

According to HSPPR, they don’t have the resources to hold all pets indefinitely, which is why it’s important that you start looking for your pet right away.