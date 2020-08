COLORADO SPRINGS– On Tuesday night, multiple people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Colorado Springs.

The crash happened at Pikes Peak Ave and Murray Boulevard in Colorado Springs.

CSFD says by 9:00 p.m., everyone was extricated from the crash and were in route to the hospital.

No further details have been released at this time.