Multiple flights diverted to Colorado Springs due to weather at DIA Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS — At least 10 planes were diverted to Colorado Springs Airport from Denver International Airport due to weather, according to Colorado Springs Airport Communication and Marketing Manager Aidan Ryan.

Upset flyers called into FOX21 Newsroom wanting to know what was going on.

As of 7 p.m. Thursday night, 10 planes were grounded in Colorado Springs because of high winds in Denver. Those passengers will either get bused back to DIA or flown depending on what the airlines want to do.

Most of the planes started flying back to Denver.