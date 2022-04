OTERO COUNTY, Colo. — A fire near Bents Fort in La Junta has reignited from an earlier fire, and another in Bent County has forced evacuations.

The Otero County Sheriff’s Office posted about the original fire and the reignited fire on their Facebook page.





Courtesy Otero County Sheriff’s Office

The National Weather Service in Pueblo shared a satellite image of the fires on their Twitter account, as well as evacuations near Fort Lyon.