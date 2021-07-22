Multiple fires cause businesses in Old Colorado City to close

COLORADO SPRINGS — A group of Old Colorado City businesses was forced to shut down after multiple fires were started inside two different businesses on Thursday morning.

“It’s frustrating for us to have basically everything at that location destroyed and I don’t know why,” Manager of A House of Flags Jennifer Schreiner said.

A House of Flags and a UPS store were the two shops impacted by the fires, both fires less than five blocks away from each other.

“They think someone came into the building didn’t break the front door, came through a window and set multiple little fires,” Schreiner explained.

Although police have yet to confirm the cause of the fire. A House of Flags said the money was also missing out of their register and estimate the fire forced them to lose more than 30,000 dollars in inventory.

“If it wasn’t burned it’s completely covered in black smoke, and the walls are black,” said Schreiner.

The investigation is ongoing but the damage also took a toll on surrounding businesses that were forced to shut down.

“We didn’t do anything as a small business this is tough and it’s going to be a big chunk of change to try and get back to normal,” said Schreiner.

A GoFundMe has been started to help A House of Flags with a goal to raise $40,000