COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Three people were killed in a three-car rollover crash in eastern Colorado Springs.

The crash happening Sunday afternoon near Marksheffel Road and Space Village Avenue.

Police said that two women and one man in a Honda CRV died in the crash.

Two people in a Jeep were taken to the hospital.

Police are asking drivers to stay away from the area.

Update- 3 vehicles involved, multiple patients. Alternate routes are suggested. — Cimarron Hills FD (@CimHillsFD) November 17, 2019

Police are still investigating if alcohol was involved.