Editor’s note: This story has been updated to remove two suspect names and photos that the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said should not have been released as part of the undercover operation.
(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — An undercover operation resulted in the arrest of ten suspects, by the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.
CSPD and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) joint ICAC unit, along with Homeland Security Investigations concluded a summer-long, collaborative effort to “identify and arrest child sexual predators.”
The undercover operation resulted in the arrest of ten individuals, most of whom live in El Paso County. The suspects arrested are listed below, and charges against each of them are pending.
- William Clancy, 40, Colorado Springs
- Stephen Greisen, 68, Monument
- Kevin Le, 23, Fort Carson
- George Mattorano, 52, Black Forest
- Christopher Murphey, 28, Colorado Springs
- Albert Rodriguez, 27, El Paso County
- Christopher Rowand, 44, Guadalupe, TX (mugshot not available)
- Thomas Segel, 55, Colorado Springs
- Timothy Tischler, 69, Colorado Springs
- Michael Veil, 38, Colorado Springs
FOX21 News will update this article.