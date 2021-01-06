Movie theaters prepare to open Friday in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Cinemark Theaters and AMC Theaters are getting ready to open their doors as El Paso County moved into Level Orange on the COVID-19 dial, which allows them to operate once again.

Theaters are reopening in accordance with updated local mandates and will be showing both new and classic films.

The theatres reopen with new releases including Wonder Woman 1984, News of the World, Promising Young Woman, Monster Hunter and more.

Wonder Woman 1984

Here is Cinemark’s Safety Plan for COVID-19:

Employees undergo extensive training prior to reopening and wear face masks while working, in addition to completing a wellness check-in prior to every shift.

prior to every shift. Each theatre will also have a designated Chief Clean and Safety Monitor on duty to ensure the highest standards of safety, physical distancing, cleanliness and sanitization.

on duty to ensure the highest standards of safety, physical distancing, cleanliness and sanitization. Each auditorium will be extensively disinfected between showtimes using pressurized sprayers with products identified by the EPA to be effective in eliminating COVID-19.

between showtimes using pressurized sprayers with products identified by the EPA to be effective in eliminating COVID-19. Theatres will have staggered showtimes and limited capacities to maximize physical distancing.

to maximize physical distancing. Seat-Buffering Technology will automatically block seats adjacent to a party upon ticket purchase.

will automatically block seats adjacent to a party upon ticket purchase. Face masks will be mandatory for all guests within the theatre and may only be removed for eating and drinking in the auditoriums. Face masks and gloves will be required for all employees.

for all guests within the theatre and may only be removed for eating and drinking in the auditoriums. Face masks and gloves will be required for all employees. Cinemark is raising the fresh air rate by adding refresh and replace cycles and utilizing supply fans to increase total volume of fresh, outside air flowing into our theatres.

by adding refresh and replace cycles and utilizing supply fans to increase total volume of fresh, outside air flowing into our theatres. All public and high-touch spaces will be thoroughly sanitized every 30 minutes .

. Ample supplies of seat wipes and hand sanitizer will be available for customer use.

will be available for customer use. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online and use contactless payment methods for a more contact-free experience. With that, cash payments options will be limited.

AMC Theaters are following similar precautions.

Tickets will be on sale starting today for standard showtimes and private watch parties at the Cinemark website and AMC Theaters.