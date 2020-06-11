Movie theater industry in the dark after COVID-19

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The largest movie theater owner in the world, AMC Theatres, is preparing to re-open its doors.

AMC Theatres say movie fans will be able to see films on the big screen starting July.

Movie theaters are like many other businesses that have been hit hard by COVID-19. The chain’s locations have been shut down since March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week AMC released a statement saying they had “substantial doubts about being able to stay afloat.” The company had a net loss of more than two-billion dollars during the first quarter.

Under the El Paso County new variance request, theaters would be allowed to reopen with precautions. However, Kimball’s in the Springs says it’s difficult with no new movies coming out! @FOX21News tonight. pic.twitter.com/tMDfTjCJjs — CMoore News® (Carly Moore) (@CMoore_News) June 10, 2020

FOX21 caught up with a local independent theater. Kimball’s Peak Three Theaters has a smaller capacity and said they will be hit especially hard.

“In my long history, I can’t remember anything that has ever shut us down,” said Kimball Bayles. “Then march hit and that was it. We got shut down and all the movies we were planning play got pushed back into the fall.”

In the the variance request from El Paso County they lay out guidelines for reopening theaters.

Kimball Bayles says their biggest auditorium holds 200. However, with everyone 6 feet apart they could only allow 35 people in. So even if they could open they won’t just yet.

“It will be tough it will be tricky,” said Bayles. “It’s not something we are going to do because there is nothing to play.”

The earliest Bayles would start ticket taking would be for the live-action Mulan, which hits the big screen mid-July.

“We could open up and play re-runs, you know, old summer blockbusters, but it’s like a restaurant serving you leftovers,” said Bayles. “I don’t want to take the risk doing that.”

However Bayles said his theater will be ok.

“Were in it to win it. Were going to be ok,” Bayles said. “I funnel a lot of my own money. We are the only independent theater in Colorado Springs. We’ve been here too long to say adios.”

El Paso County‘s recommendations for reopening theaters are below: