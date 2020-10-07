Mountain Shadows neighborhood meeting about potential re-zoning

COLORADO SPRINGS — There is a virtual neighborhood meeting about the development open for public comment on Wednesday, Oct. 7 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

The property owner at 2424 W. Garden of the Gods has submitted a proposal to re-zone the area making several homeowners nearby frustrated.

Katelynn Wintz, a senior planner with the City of Colorado Springs said they received an application for a concept plan, zone change, and master plan amendment from industrial to office/commercial. Wintz described the plan as a basic, general design and said it is still under review by the city.

Right now the property is home to a large office complex.

Office/Commercial zones are generally located adjacent to residential developments and serve as a buffer to the more commercial zones, according to the city website.

Dozens of neighbors have reached out to the city and FOX21 to voice their opposition to this rezoning project, citing traffic, safety, and property value concerns. Some said if a large residential property is built, the infrastructure of fire, schools, and police response would be inadequate.

However, Wintz said it might be too early to talk about potential impact at this stage in the process.

FOX21 will bring you a breakdown of the meeting tonight at FOX21 News at 9:30 p.m.