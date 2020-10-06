Mountain Shadows community contests potential re-zoning

COLORADO SPRINGS — The property owner at 2424 W. Garden of the Gods has submitted a proposal to re-zone the area, making several homeowners nearby frustrated.

Right now the property is home to a large office complex.

Katelynn Wintz, a senior planner with the City of Colorado Springs said they received an application for a concept plan, zone change, and master plan amendment from industrial to office/commercial. Wintz described the plan as a basic, general design and said it is still under review by the city.

>> Tap here to see the application.

In order for this application to be approved, the plan has to get the green light from the City Planning Commission and City Council. The full process is explained in the flow chart below.

According to Wintz, the project is currently in the internal review phase, a neighborhood meeting will be conducted this week.

Dozens of neighbors have reached out to the city and FOX21 to voice their opposition to this rezoning project, citing traffic, safety, and property value concerns. Some said if a large residential property is built, the infrastructure of fire, schools, and police response would be inadequate.

“What they are looking for is zoning that will allow just about anything to go in there — grocery store, gas station, office complex, apartments townhomes,” David Buckley, a member of the Mountain Shadows community said. “I don’t see how the City can ever justify putting that many people in this neighborhood when the streets can’t handle the current traffic.”

However, Wintz said it might be too early to talk about potential impact at this stage in the process.

“We just have a general idea of the different types of uses that may be developed, but we don’t really know until the development plan stage what will be proposed by the property owner,” Wintz said.

Everything proposed is just conceptual at this point and approving the plan could take three to six months.

If this re-zoning plan is approved, additional plans for whatever may be physically built on the property will need to go through the same process.

“We try our best to evaluate the needs of all users of this space, to ensure that what we are doing is a benefit the community,” Wintz said.

“There is not ONE good reason, that these folks could come in here and build that kind of complex. I don’t know why the city would ever accept it,” Buckley said.

There is a virtual neighborhood meeting about the development open for public comment on Wednesday, Oct. 7 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.