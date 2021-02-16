Mountain Metro proposed service changes for Spring 2021

COLORADO SPRINGS — Due to the ongoing pandemic, Mountain Metropolitan Transit will conduct public meetings digitally for proposed Spring 2021 service changes. Mountain Metro has posted an online video and survey to inform the public of the proposed service changes and to obtain public input prior to a final decision. A link to the public meeting video and survey can be found at mmtransit.com.

Public comments can also be submitted by phone to 719-385-7433, faxed to 719-385-5419, or sent using the City’s GoCOS app. Comments will be accepted through February 25, 2021. In accordance with the ADA, anyone requiring an auxiliary aid to participate in these meetings should make the request no later than February 23, 2021. Citizens who are deaf may also use 711 to arrange for an accommodation.

The following is a summary of proposed service changes:

Proposed Service Enhancements:

Route Extension – Route 36: City of Manitou Springs proposes to extend Route 36 to Serpentine Drive roundabout. Proposed Implementation: 4/25/2021

New Route – Route 37: Add an express route from the Academy Blvd/Astrozon Blvd Super Stop area to Peak Innovation Park and COS Airport. Proposed Implementation: 6/6/2021

Proposed Service Reductions:

Route 33: City of Manitou Springs proposes:

A. Elimination of second bus during the peak season (late April to late September) on Saturdays and Sundays. The elimination of the second Route 33 bus will reduce the frequency of the route from a bus every 10 minutes to a bus every 20 minutes. Proposed Implementation: 4/25/2021

B. Reduced operating hours in the off-season (January to late April, and late September through December). Off-season service will end at 6:00 p.m. Proposed Implementation: 9/26/2021

Mountain Metropolitan Transit provides local fixed-route bus service and Metro Mobility ADA paratransit service for Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region. All buses are wheelchair-lift equipped. Mountain Metropolitan Transit also provides other services such as Metro Rides’ ridesharing, vanpool, and bicycling programs. For added convenience, there are bike racks on all buses for riders who want to utilize the bike-n-bus program. For additional information regarding Mountain Metropolitan Transit please visit www.mmtransit.com, or call (719) 385-RIDE (7433).