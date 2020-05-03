Mountain communities continue to see high volume of non-residents despite local orders

GILPIN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Nearly a week into Gov. Polis’ “Safer-at-Home” order, mountain communities continue to see a high volume of non-residents trying to access county roads and trailheads.

Both Gilpin and Clear Creek Counties have local stay-at-home orders in place through May 8. Gilpin County closed certain local roads to non-residents more than a month ago after back country enthusiasts flocked to the area.

Clear Creek County roads also remain closed to non-residents. Despite local orders, both counties are seeing a spike in people coming in from the Denver metro area.

“I fully understand being cooped up in the house during quarantine and you want to try to get out. But people just need to be patient,” said Gilpin County Sheriff, Kevin Armstrong.

Armstrong says they saw a rise in people trying to return to the area just as the statewide stay-at-home order was lifted.

It’s the same situation in neighboring Clear Creek County. By Saturday afternoon, deputies there made contact with about 200 non-residents trying to access county roads and trailheads.

The previous weekend, that number reached about 460.

In Gilpin County, Armstrong says they can easily check a person’s license plate to see where they’re from. He says most people receive a warning, but there have been several instances where a summons is issued, carrying a penalty of a $5,000 fine and jail time.

He says the influx of people taxes their resources and puts first responders at risk.

“We need to take care of our first responders and we need to make sure we have adequate resources to be able to help somebody in a major emergency,” said Armstrong.