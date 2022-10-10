(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash at the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and Half Turn Road, caused the northbound lanes of Academy to be closed for several hours.

According to CSPD at around 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9 officers were called to the intersection of N. Academy Blvd. and Half Turn Rd., just south of Austin Bluffs Parkway, about a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.

CSPD said the motorcycle was going north on Academy Blvd. when it hit a vehicle turning left from southbound Academy Blvd. The motorcycle rider suffered critical injuries and was taken to the hospital.

CSPD said that due to the investigation all lanes of northbound Academy Blvd. were diverted for several hours.