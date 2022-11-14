(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The motorcyclist who was killed on East Platte Avenue in October ran a red light and hit a minivan, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said.

The motorcyclist was identified by the El Paso County Coroner on Monday, Oct. 31 as 32-year-old Brian Bell of Colorado Springs.

According to CSPD, the crash happened at around 6:15 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30 at the intersection of East Platte Avenue and North Union Boulevard. When officers arrived, they learned Bell was riding his motorcycle northbound on Union, and a minivan was heading east on Platte, approaching the Union intersection.

The minivan driver had a green light, CSPD said, and when they entered the intersection, Bell ran his red light and hit the driver’s side of the minivan, ejecting him from the motorcycle. Bell was treated on scene by AMR and members of the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) before being sent to the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

While officers were still on scene, they were notified that Bell had died of his injuries at the hospital. CSPD said this is the 51st fatal traffic crash in Colorado Springs in 2022, and the 21st fatal motorcycle crash. At this same time in 2021, there were 42 fatal traffic crashes.

“This being our 51st fatal traffic crash, this is the most fatal traffic crashes we have seen in Colorado Springs since 2020,” CSPD said in a press release. “With two months to go in the year and the holidays approaching, we would like to remind the drivers in Colorado Springs to please use caution when operating a motor vehicle on our city’s roadways.”