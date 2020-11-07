Motorcyclist killed in crash off Hwy 24

COLORADO SPRINGS — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving multiple cars off Highway 24 Friday evening, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

Troopers said the crash happened around 6:45 p.m. between McClelland Road and Palamino Drive, 2 to 3 miles west of the Calhan area.

CSP says three vehicles were involved in the crash including a motorcycle with one of the cars catching fire. The motorcyclist died at the scene, and two others were taken to the hospital.

Highway 24 is closed near North Ellicott Highway, CSP says to expect delays for several hours.

This is a developing story. Stick with FOX21 News for the latest.