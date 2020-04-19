Motorcyclist killed in crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS– Colorado Springs Police say a person is dead following a crash that happened Saturday evening in Colorado Springs.

Police say the initial investigation revealed around 7:30 p.m., a motorcycle and an SUV collided in the middle of the Hancock Expressway and Morning Mist Drive intersection.

The motorcycle driver was ejected and died on scene. The SUV driver stayed on scene and was uninjured.

Police say the investigation is still preliminary and on-going, therefore no charges have been filed at this time.

The motorcycle driver was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Police say while impairment is not believed to be a factor, early reports indicate the motorcycle was possibly traveling at an excessive speed.

CSPD’s Major Crash Team is investigating.

This is the sixth traffic related fatality in Colorado Springs, and the first motorcycle related fatality, in 2020.

At this time last year, there were 12 traffic related fatalities.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.