Motorcyclist identified in the deadly crash on North Nevada Ave. Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) released the name of the victim in a deadly motorcycle crash at the intersection of North Nevada Ave. and East Columbia St.

The crash was reported Thursday, October 22 at approximately 1:18 p.m. CSPD said that they were notified of a crash involving a motorcycle and a GMC Terrain SUV at the intersection of North Nevada Ave. and East Columbia St. Despite lifesaving efforts by both community members and the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the motorcyclist died on the scene.

According to CSPD, it was determined the motorcyclist, 49-year-old Uralio Lucero of Colorado Springs, was traveling northbound on North Nevada Ave. when it struck the GMC Terrain that was attempting to cross the intersection traveling westbound on East Columbia St.

Neither the driver nor the passenger of the GMC were injured in the crash.

At this time, impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash; however, excessive speed on the part of the motorcycle is.

No charges have been filed and the investigation is continuing.

Lucero is the 37th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year.