(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A motorcyclist who died after a crash earlier this month in Colorado Springs near Palmer Park has been identified by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), and speed is being considered a factor in the crash.

According to CSPD, on Monday, Feb. 13 the El Paso County Coroner’s office conducted an autopsy of the victim and identified him as 53-year-old Gregory Valdez, of Colorado Springs.

The crash happened on Saturday, Feb. 11 shortly before 1:40 p.m. near North Circle Drive and Prairie Road, just east of North Union Boulevard.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a vehicle was turning left from Prairie Road to travel north on Circle Drive when a motorcycle was traveling south on Circle Drive approaching Prairie Road.

When the vehicle started to turn, Valdez hit the vehicle causing him to be ejected. Valdez was pronounced dead on the scene, according to CSPD.