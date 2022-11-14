(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A motorcyclist who died after a single-vehicle crash in southeast Colorado Springs in October has been identified.

On Monday, Oct. 24, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcycle rider as 22-year-old Skylar Renfro of Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers were called to the area of Fountain Boulevard and the Highway 24 bypass on Saturday, Oct. 22 just after 5 p.m.

When officers arrived, they discovered Renfro was headed eastbound on Highway 24 near the Circle Drive overpass, when the motorcycle drifted off the north side of the eastbound lanes. As the motorcycle drifted off the roadway, the motorcycle struck the guardrail and ejected Renfro.

Renfro suffered fatal injuries from the crash, and police said speed is considered a factor.

According to CSPD, this is the 47th fatal crash in 2022 and the 20th fatal crash involving a motorcycle.

At this same time last year, there were 41 fatal crashes in Colorado Springs.