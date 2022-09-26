COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has identified a motorcyclist, who died of his injuries after a crash in eastern Colorado Springs last month. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the motorcyclist as 19-year-old Kristoff Martinez-Olvera of Colorado Springs.

CSPD said the investigation is ongoing, but that initial information indicates the motorcycle’s speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

On Monday, Aug. 22, just before 9 p.m. CSPD responded to the area of East Platte Ave. and North Murray Blvd. after a van and motorcycle collided at the intersection. The investigation found that the motorcyclist was traveling east on Platte Ave. while the van’s driver was traveling west on Platte Ave., and was attempting to make a southbound turn onto Murray Blvd.

As the driver began to make the left turn, the front of the van collided with the motorcycle, causing Martinez-Olvera to be ejected from the bike.

First responders with AMR and the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) provided medical care to Martinez-Olvera before he was taken to the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, Sept. 15, Martinez-Olvera died of his injuries. According to CSPD, this is the 40th fatal traffic crash this year, with 17 of the crashes involving motorcycles.