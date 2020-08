COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado State patrol said a motorcyclist died in a crash Sunday just after midnight.

The motorcyclist was headed north on Highway 21 in a right hand curve near mile 136.

The driver failed to negotiate the curve and ran off the left side of the road, was thrown off the bike and died on the scene.

Speed and alcohol are still being investigated but have not been ruled out, according to State patrol.

If anyone saw the crash happen call CSP at 719-544-2424.