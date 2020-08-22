Motorcyclist dies in Colorado Springs crash

COLORADO SPRINGS– One person is dead after a crash in Colorado Springs on Friday night.

Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says at the intersection of E. Cucharras St. and S. Institute St. around 5:00 p.m., a motorcyclist was traveling east at a high rate of speed and ran a stop sign at the intersection, striking a Honda sedan.

No one in the Honda was hurt.

The motorcyclist died on scene. The identity has not yet been released.

The Major Crash Team responded to the scene to assume the investigation.

Police say the motorcyclist was not wearing a protective helmet at the time of the crash.

This is the 25th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year.