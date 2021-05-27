Deadly motorcycle crash in Colorado Springs Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle Thursday evening.

Around 7 p.m. a police sergeant from the Falcon Division witnessed a traffic crash at the intersection of E. Fillmore St. and Templeton Gap Rd. between a Mazda hatchback and a motorcycle. The investigation showed that the hatchback collided with the motorcycle while turning southbound onto Templeton Gap Rd. from westbound E. Fillmore St.

Despite immediate aid, the motorcyclist died on scene, according to police.

The intersection of E. Fillmore St. and Templeton Gap Rd. was closed until the investigation was completed.