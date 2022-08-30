COLORADO SPRINGS — A man has died after his motorcycle was hit by a vehicle in southern Colorado Springs on Monday.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), it happened around 8:30 p.m. on August 29 in the 2700 block of South Circle Drive, which is near Janitell Road and just east of I-25.

According to police, the motorcycle was headed westbound on South Circle Drive when it was hit by a vehicle that was turning left into a private parking lot.

CSPD said that the crash caused the motorcycle to catch on fire, and that the rider was transported to the hospital, where he later died. The crash remains under investigation.

