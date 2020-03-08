Motorcyclist dead after crash in Custer County

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. — Police said a man is dead after he crashed his motorcycle on Highway 165 in Custer County, Colorado on Saturday.

Colorado State Patrol said 49-year-old Michael L. Van Winkle of Aurora was driving his 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle near milepost four when he failed to negotiate a curve to the left and traveled off the right side of the road, down an embankment, and struck a boulder.

Police said Van Winkle was not wearing his helmet at the time of the crash.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected as contributing factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.