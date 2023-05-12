(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the motorcycle rider who was involved in the fatal crash on Thursday, April 27 at South 8th Street, north of Cheyenne Blvd as 36-year-old Jerrod Stanley.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said on Thursday, at 3:16 p.m. officers were called to S 8th St. and Oxford Lane about a pickup truck and motorcycle traffic crash. Officers arrived on the scene and determined the motorcycle rider later identified as Stanley died on scene due to injuries suffered from the crash.

CSPD’s investigation of the crash found Stanley was traveling northbound on 8th St. when the pickup driver was exiting the Cheyenne Plaza, crossing 8th St. to get to Oxford Ln. As the truck left the parking lot, the motorcycle hit the truck’s left side. causing fatal injuries to Stanley.

Police said the crash is still under investigation but speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

CSPD said this crash was the 18th traffic fatality of 2023, at the same time last year there were 12 fatal traffic crashes.