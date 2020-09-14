Motorcycle returned to Healthcare worker after neighbor sees FOX21 story

COLORADO SPRINGS — A motorcycle stolen from the Memorial Hospital Central parking lot now returned to its owner.

This is an update to a story FOX21 News published last week, on Wednesday.

Josh Perry an emergency services pharmacist at Colorado Springs, had his motorcyle stolen from the hospital parking lot during the early morning hours on Labor Day.

He got off from his shift at 2 a.m. and his bike was not in the spot where he left it. The bike is a 2003 Harley Davidson. Perry said it’s a 100-year anniversary bike with custom tailpipes and saddlebags.

Perry said this bike has a lot of emotional meaning and with a newborn in the house and two young kids, he hopes the bike will make it home.

“All I want is my motorcycle back. I want to be able to give it my kids, I wanted it to be something that gets passed down to my family. It has emotional meaning to me. It was given to me by my father and I just want to be able to enjoy that. I don’t want to just buy a new bike, I want that one,” Josh Perry said.

I’ve got some good news for you tonight! I’m excited to announce that our story got the attention of a neighbor in the Springs and a @uchealth Memorial Pharmacist will get his motorcycle back! Watch on @FOX21News! pic.twitter.com/Y9xg4m6Sox — CMoore News® (Carly Moore) (@CMoore_News) September 14, 2020

Over the weekend, a neighbor recognized the bike from the FOX21 News story and called police.

Recovering stolen vehicles is more common than you might think. CSPD says in the last 120 days they’ve recovered 71 percent of them.

Tonight at 9, the neighbor who found the motorcycle explains how she jumped into action.