Motorcycle driver identified after deadly crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police have released the name of a man killed in a traffic crash on July 22 in the 1400 block of North Academy Boulevard.

39-year-old Ehren Schultze was driving a motorcycle at approximately 9:30 p.m. that night, traveling north on Academy Boulevard, and was unable to negotiate a curve north of East San Miguel Street.

Police say preliminary information suggests Schultze was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and speed may have been a factor. The Major Crash Team has assumed responsibility for the investigation.

This is the 25th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs in 2019, the 6th involving a motorcycle; there were 26 traffic fatalities this time last year.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477